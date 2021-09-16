Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Rachel Russell!

Rachel is a senior at Bibb County High School with a 4.1 GPA. She is a Peer Leader, SGA President, and the Marching Band Drum Major. Outside of school, she volunteers her time with Environmental Community Cleanup and her church service group. Her joy to help others and strive for excellence is always present.

Rachel, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

