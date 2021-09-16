LawCall
Rising Star: Rachel Russell

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Rachel Russell!

Rachel is a senior at Bibb County High School with a 4.1 GPA. She is a Peer Leader, SGA President, and the Marching Band Drum Major. Outside of school, she volunteers her time with Environmental Community Cleanup and her church service group. Her joy to help others and strive for excellence is always present.

Rachel, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

