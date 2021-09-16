Pfizer says it will submit data to FDA soon about vaccine for 5 - 11 year olds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer’s CEO says the company plans to submit data to the FDA by the end of September or early October about how the vaccine works in children 5 - 11 years old.

“Then it is up to the FDA to take their time and then to make the decision,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO.

If the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization, it would be the first COVID vaccine available to anyone under 12 years old.

Pediatric COVID cases now account for an estimated 29 percent of all cases nationwide and a quarter of cases in Alabama continue to be 0 -17 age group

“This is a big development to protect our children against contracting illness and certainly the risk of MISC and also continue to reduce community risk,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.

Some families are ready for the vaccine to be approved for children under 12. Manish Nevrekar says he took his daughter to get vaccinated the day it was approved for children 12 and older and he’s waiting for the green light to do the same with his 11-year-old son because he worries about how COVID could impact his health.

“When he was a child he was asthmatic. He’s kind of grown out of it, but I’m still worried he comes in a high risk category,” said Manish Nevrekar, Parent:

It’s not clear how long it could take the FDA to approve the vaccine for younger children. It took about 21 days for the FDA to grant it’s first emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID vaccine after data was submitted.

