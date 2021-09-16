LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pfizer says it will submit data to FDA soon about vaccine for 5 - 11 year olds

(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Randi Hildreth
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer’s CEO says the company plans to submit data to the FDA by the end of September or early October about how the vaccine works in children 5 - 11 years old.

“Then it is up to the FDA to take their time and then to make the decision,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO.

If the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization, it would be the first COVID vaccine available to anyone under 12 years old.

Pediatric COVID cases now account for an estimated 29 percent of all cases nationwide and a quarter of cases in Alabama continue to be 0 -17 age group

“This is a big development to protect our children against contracting illness and certainly the risk of MISC and also continue to reduce community risk,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.

Some families are ready for the vaccine to be approved for children under 12. Manish Nevrekar says he took his daughter to get vaccinated the day it was approved for children 12 and older and he’s waiting for the green light to do the same with his 11-year-old son because he worries about how COVID could impact his health.

“When he was a child he was asthmatic. He’s kind of grown out of it, but I’m still worried he comes in a high risk category,” said Manish Nevrekar, Parent:

It’s not clear how long it could take the FDA to approve the vaccine for younger children. It took about 21 days for the FDA to grant it’s first emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID vaccine after data was submitted.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
One person hurt in accident on I-65S
Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
UAB police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

Suspect in custody after pursuit briefly shuts down Hwy 280
The city of Birmingham releasing a snapshot of its crime situation. It’s a bit of a mixed bag...
Crime Stats: B’ham working to reduce ongoing gun violence
Great news for some Birmingham City School employees. You may be getting a raise as part of the...
Some Birmingham City School employees receiving 10% pay raises
COVID ‘convalesced’ patients... what does that mean and why are they in the hospital?