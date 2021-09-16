LawCall
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for B'ham woman

Patricia Ann Eiland, 62.
Patricia Ann Eiland, 62.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Patricia Ann Eiland.

Police say Eiland is a Black female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Eiland left her residence in Birmingham on Sept. 10 and was last seen on Sept. 12 at the Greyhound Bus Station in Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say Eiland was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and a purple ball cap.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Patricia Ann Eiland, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.

