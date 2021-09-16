Man found guilty in death of Jeff Co. woman found in well

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney says a jury found a man guilty Wednesday in the death of a Jefferson County woman whose body was found at the bottom of a well back in 2019.

District Attorney Hays Webb confirms Tyler Battles was found guilty in the death of Marka Willoe Watkins.

Watkins went missing back in June 2019. Her body was found in a well in Tuscaloosa County at the end of July that year.

