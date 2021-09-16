LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho’s largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state’s medical resources.

Crisis standards of care means that scarce resources like ICU beds will be allotted to those patients most likely to survive. Other patients will be treated with less effective methods or, in dire cases, given pain relief and other palliative care as they die.

Thursday’s move came a week after Idaho officials started allowing health care rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
One person hurt in accident on I-65S
Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
UAB police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run

Latest News

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Fairfield Thursday morning.
29-year-old woman shot, killed during dispute in Fairfield
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans...
Americans have little trust in online security: AP-NORC poll
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud