Hoover City Schools updates its mask policy

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools has updated its mask policy which includes new guidance on how it will decide if students and staff wear them or not.

Superintendent Dr. Dee Fowler presented the board with a recommendation he says was based on conversations with other local superintendents and local health leaders.

Wednesday’s weekly newsletter to parents noted the district’s COVID positive cases are below 1%, which will be used as a future benchmark to determine mask wearing.

“The week of September 23rd we’ll start gathering data to see if we’re above or below 1 percent. It will take two weeks below 1 to take them. If they come off - it’ll take two weeks above 1 to put them back on,” said Dr. Fowler during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The board voted in August on universal masking until September 20th. The new policy starts after the current one ends. Dr. Fowler also emphasized that parents must not send their child to school if they are COVID positive or waiting on test results.

The district also noted it will look at the current COVID spread risk in the community. Low or moderate community spread could also prompt the district updating whether masks are required in school.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.