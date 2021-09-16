Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey speaks out on Alabama taking in evacuees from Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Biden administration notified governors and state refugee coordinators across the U.S. on the number of Afghans that are slated to go to each state. According to U.S. officials, Alabama and Mississippi will welcome 10 evacuees each.

Statement from Gov. Kay Ivey on Afghan evacuees:

We have received notification from the State Department that they are working to place 10 individuals with a community partner in Mobile. This situation is fluid, and we will be working closely with our congressional delegation and Mayor Stimpson to understand the process and impact on our state. Like other Alabamians, the shocking images of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan are hard to erase from our memories. Just as we remain concerned about the Americans and our allies that were left behind, our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those allies who actively helped our soldiers and diplomats stay safe during our two decades in the country. Our state will always do our part, but we must remain vigilant to make sure we are helping those who helped us.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.