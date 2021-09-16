First Alert for wet weather through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We are starting out the morning warm and muggy with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing light rain in some of our southeastern counties this morning. Bulk of the steady rainfall is located into parts of Georgia, south Alabama, and parts of Florida. Most of us are dealing with an overcast sky this morning. I doubt we will see a lot of sunshine today. It will likely remain cloudy to mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Bulk of today’s showers will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. I doubt we will see any strong or severe weather. The heaviest rainfall will likely remain in south Alabama today. Most of us will likely see some spotty light showers and drizzle during the morning and early afternoon hours. Main threat today will be heavy rainfall in isolated spots. With plenty of cloud cover and easterly winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures will remain well below average for the middle of September. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the upper 70s. Normal high temperature for September 16th is 86°F.

Next Big Thing: Tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicholas will linger across the Southeast for the next several days. We simply don’t have any forcing mechanisms to knock all of this rain out of here unfortunately. Rain chances actually look higher as we approach the weekend. Models have been going back in forth regarding our rain chances tomorrow. Yesterday they were backing off on our rain coverage, but today they are showing higher rain chances. Plan for a 60% chance for scattered showers and a few storms Friday with temperatures approaching 80°F. Rain will be possible Friday evening for high school football games. I would recommend grabbing a poncho just in case it rains. I would highly encourage you to download our WBRC First Alert Weather App for weather notifications over the weekend. It will let you know if you should come inside due to heavy rainfall or lightning nearby.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking very unsettled with heat activated showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances look fairly high at 60-70% Saturday and Sunday. Models have trended cooler and wetter. Temperatures are now forecast to only warm into the upper 70s for both days with overnight lows near 70°F. Our driest hours over the weekend will likely occur in the morning hours. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat across Central Alabama. Flooding doesn’t look likely at this point, but I can’t rule out isolated areas receiving heavy rain that could result in some flooding. Make sure you have the umbrella with you over the weekend.

College Football Weather: Alabama is traveling to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon. It is looking like rain is likely during the game. Thunderstorms are possible, so a game delay can’t be ruled out. Kickoff temperatures will likely end up in the mid to upper 80s and cool into the lower 80s by the end of the game. Auburn is traveling to Penn State for a big game Saturday evening. A few showers will be possible early in the game with some cloud cover. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the 70s and cool into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the game.

Rainy Pattern Continues into Next Week: The wet weather will not end. We will deal with leftover tropical moisture from Nicholas this weekend. By early next week, we will be dealing with an approaching cold front. The cold front will enhance our rain and storm chances for a good bit of next week as it stalls across the area. Models disagree on exactly when the cold front moves through our area. The European model says we dry out and see some sunshine by next Thursday. The GFS American model says our dry weather might not occur until September 25-26, 2021. I’m leaning closer to the GFS model and holding on to rain chances for all of next week. Temperatures are forecast to remain below average thanks to higher rain chances and cloud cover. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the low to mid 80s next week. Rain chances look higher Monday-Wednesday with the possibility to see some breaks in the cloud cover and rain by next Thursday.

Potential Rainfall Totals: While the overall pattern looks wet, I don’t see any big signs of significant rainfall or potential flooding. Each day some spots could pick up around a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain. I think between now and next Wednesday, most spots will likely record 2-3 inches of rain with isolated spots seeing higher totals. The higher totals will end up south of Birmingham with lower totals as you go northwards.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor three tropical systems in the Atlantic. The first disturbance is located several hundred miles south-southeast of North Carolina. It has a high chance to develop as it moves northwards. It will likely remain off the East Coast, but it could produce high surf and rip current threats along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts. The second area of low pressure that needs to be watched is in the eastern Atlantic. It also has a high chance to develop over the next 24-48 hours. Models support development, but there remains a lot of uncertainty on exactly where it will go. There’s a chance it could get close to the Lesser Antilles by next week, but a lot of models hint it could weaken or possibly turn to the north. If it remains weak and stays farther south, it could have higher potential to impact land as we go into the middle and end of next week. The third tropical wave has a low chance to develop as it moves off the coast of Africa. We are in the peak of the hurricane season. It does not officially end until November 30, 2021. The names next up on the Atlantic 2021 list is Odette and Peter.

