Decatur City Council member tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur City Council member has said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Councilmember Hunter Pepper has confirmed he tested positive for COVID twice in a Facebook post this week.

“Well, it has finally happened to me. Unfortunately, this morning I have confirmed two positive test for Covid-19,” Pepper said in the post.

Pepper said that he and his family are scared about the diagnosis. He says, “The media continues to report on Covid-19 and explains ‘Death’ each time they do. That is honestly terrifying to me but I have faith in the lord.”

He does say that he feels terrible not being able to breathe. Pepper had previously called mask mandates an overreach.

“I don’t believe you should be forced to do something like this, it’s wrong and it’s government overreach,” said Pepper.

You can see the full post below:

