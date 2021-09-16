Crime Stats: B’ham working to reduce ongoing gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is releasing a snapshot of its crime situation. It’s a bit of a mixed bag with some incidents down, but others stable or on the rise.

Gun violence is still an issue in the city. It’s not just a Birmingham problem - it’s a nationwide issue.

Even though the number of shots fired are down 12%, the number of people shot increased 11% from this time last year, according to data released by the city.

BPD has been working with its federal and state partners to try and get a handle on it.

“This data shows that we have got to continue our efforts to take these firearms off the streets,” City Councilor Hunter Williams, who chairs the public safety committee, said.

Over 50 illegal firearms were recovered last week by BPD totaling over 1,900 so far this year. Reducing gun violence is a top priority for the police department.

Williams believes a few factors leads to reducing it even more. One being enforcement, education and another one is a continued investment in the Birmingham Promise which has helped hundreds of students so far.

“We have to keep taking the guns off the streets and then on the other hand we have to keep making sure that our children when they’re graduating Birmingham city schools have every opportunity to either go to into the military, be gainfully employed or pursue further education whether at a two year or four year institution,” Williams said.

The number of homicides are around the same as last year at 71. Violent crime is down 0.5% and all property crimes like burglaries and auto thefts are down 5%.

The city says it’s going to take everyone working together to keep the Magic City safe.

