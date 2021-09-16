LawCall
COVID ‘convalesced’ patients... what does that mean and why are they in the hospital?

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of hospitalized patients with active COVID went down Wednesday in the latest numbers from UAB, but the number of what’s called convalesced patients went up.

Convalesced patients are those who still need hospital level care, but aren’t in danger of spreading the virus.

On Wednesday, UAB reported 69 actively convalesced patients requiring care.

“There are a variety of treatments that might be employed based upon the patient’s individual clinical assessment,” said Dr. Karen Landers at the ADPH. She says those who aren’t contagious but still require care run the gambit of reasons.

“Some people may require oxygen, some people may require BIPaPs, some people may require a ventilator, some people may require the drug Remdesivir, some people may require corticosteroids,” Dr. Landers listed.

The severity varies, and so does the recovery time after a hospitalization.

“Every day that a person has to be in hospital and then also in ICU really lengthens the amount of rehabilitation,” Dr. Landers explained.

That can include things like physical therapy or whatever it takes so a person can take care of themselves at home.

Complications with long-haul COVID symptoms can also prolong hospital stays as well.

