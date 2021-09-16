Montgomery Regional Airport reopens following bomb threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Regional Airport has reopened after officials shut down operations Thursday morning to investigate a bomb threat.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the bomb threat investigation but has not provided any further details.

Police units that were stationed at the facility’s entrance gates have since left the area.

During the shutdown, the airport suspended both incoming and outgoing flights. It’s unclear how quickly flights will return to normal patters following the delays.

