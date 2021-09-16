Birmingham Police looking for strong-arm robbery suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are working to solve a strong-arm robbery that happened in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest.

Officers are hoping to identify a person of interest from surveillance camera pictures.

Officers said on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest, two men robbed (strong-arm) a woman of her personal belongings.

Strong-arm robbery investigation in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest (Birmingham Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspect shown in the photos, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

