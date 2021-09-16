Birmingham Police looking for strong-arm robbery suspects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are working to solve a strong-arm robbery that happened in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest.
Officers are hoping to identify a person of interest from surveillance camera pictures.
Officers said on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest, two men robbed (strong-arm) a woman of her personal belongings.
If you have any information on the suspect shown in the photos, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.