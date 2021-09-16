LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for strong-arm robbery suspects

Strong-arm robbery investigation in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are working to solve a strong-arm robbery that happened in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest.

Officers are hoping to identify a person of interest from surveillance camera pictures.

Officers said on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest, two men robbed (strong-arm) a woman of her personal belongings.

Strong-arm robbery investigation in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest
Strong-arm robbery investigation in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest
Strong-arm robbery investigation in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest
If you have any information on the suspect shown in the photos, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

