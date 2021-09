BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 4:59 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of 11th Ave. N

Fatal fire in 4500 block of 11th Avenue North Birmingham (wbrc)

The fire is still under investigation.

