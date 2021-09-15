UAB resumes mass COVID vaccination sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB reopened its vaccination site at the Hoover Met on Wednesday. UAB closed their four mass vaccination drive-thru sites earlier this year after the drop in demand for shots. The sites cost the school more than $2 million per month to operate.

The Hoover Met site and a second clinic that will open in Ensley next week are returning after the most recent surge of the Delta variant.

People did turn out to get shots Wednesday at the Hoover Met. “Because my wife is in a medical field, and she suggested I get it and I don’t want to kill nobody,” Steve Jordan said.

For others, this was an opportunity to get their third shot for those who are immunocompromised. “I believe in it. I believe the numbers say you ought to have it. I’m also going through cancer treatment, so my immune system is down,” Keith Thrash said.

One couple who also got a booster shot say they listened to a higher calling. “God gave us a brain and we were supposed to use it and God gave us the material with which to make the vaccine,” Cathy Brown said.

UAB said while hospitalizations are down, those testing positive and needing to go to the hospital is still too high and that is causing problems.

“We are not bringing in patients for procedures at a rate we normally would. So people who need a procedure or a surgery they may need, we are delaying some of those things,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger said.

Nafziger said many people are getting vaccinated and wearing masks. This is bringing down their hospitalizations numbers, as well as deaths. Nafziger said they are also seeing more pediatric cases. She said Alabama has around a 40% vaccination rate and that is too low to stem the pandemic.

The Hoover Met will stay open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Faith Chapel in Wylam will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. starting next Tuesday.

