Stillman College temporarily moves to virtual classes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College leaders said they are suspending all in-person classes and campus activities until September 26, 2021, in order to maintain a safe campus environment while they continue the COVID-19 testing regimen.
Classes will be taught virtually until September 26.
All non-essential employees will also work virtually.
Students will communicate with their professors for updates on class logistics.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.