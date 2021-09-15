LawCall
Stillman College temporarily moves to virtual classes

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College leaders said they are suspending all in-person classes and campus activities until September 26, 2021, in order to maintain a safe campus environment while they continue the COVID-19 testing regimen.

Classes will be taught virtually until September 26.

All non-essential employees will also work virtually.

Students will communicate with their professors for updates on class logistics.

