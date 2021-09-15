LawCall
Springville residents still waiting for garbage pickup

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several residents in Springville have been waiting for weeks to get their trash picked up. They pay for service through Waste Management and despite making payments, their cans remain full.

Now, Waste Management has placed two dumpsters for citizens to use at city hall. By the end of the day Tuesday, it was overflowing with people coming by the carloads emptying trash. Mayor Dave Thomas says this shows how big the trash issue is in the city.

Mayor Thomas says he understands how COVID may have impacted the service Waste Management provides, but he’s tired of hearing their excuses and wants to see some results.

“They’re one of the largest, or the largest company in the country,” says Thomas. “Quite frankly, I don’t care if they have to put a crew on a plane and fly them in. Or drive trucks from out of town to meet the need and get the job done.”

We received this statement from Waste Management: “WM is dedicated to taking care of our customers. We are currently working with city officials on solutions to resolve service delays. Nationally, Waste Management and the rest of the waste industry compete in a labor market that has a shortage of CDL drivers and technicians. We have a need to add skilled team members to our WM family.”

The overflow of trash isn’t the only concern.

Mayor Thomas says if it continues it could lead to environmental issues for the city, along with the threat of animals and stray dogs spreading garbage in yards and roadways

“Find it’s way into our ditches,” says Thomas. “On our streets, in our creeks and waterways. It’s unacceptable. So again, we’re counting on waste management to meet their obligations and fulfill their promises.”

Mayor Thomas says he’s had conversations with other mayors in St. Clair County that are experiencing the same issues. He has some solutions in mind.

“We’re not a third world country,” says Thomas. “We can take care of this. So we might need to reevaluate how we do things. For example the establishment of the Coosa Valley water authority. Springville used to get our water from the spring. Now we get from the water authority. Perhaps we need a county waste disposal authority. So that we don’t find ourselves relying solely on a free market.”

Mayor Thomas says another dumpster will be available at the Springville Sports Complex and all citizens are welcomed to use it.

