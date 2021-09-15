Run to change lives: Race supports Blanket Fort Hope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have a chance to help children who are victims of human trafficking.

There is a race at Oak Mountain Saturday September 18th to support Blanket Fort Hope.

The Shelby County non-profit helps restore the lives of the child sex trafficking survivors through access to essential services like medical and dental care, as well as basic like clothes and food, as well as mental health services.

“The average ages we serve are 11 to 17. We are the only specific nonprofit in Alabama for child survivors of human trafficking,” says CEO Alexa James.

She founded the organization in 2015, and since then the need for their services has only grown.

It’s estimated that of the 10,000 human trafficking victims in Alabama every year, at least 5700 are children.

“I don’t want to scare people, I want to give you hope, the more you know the more that you can do, the more you know the more you can talk to your children, so we have opportunity here to change this scenario and we have an opportunity here to change lives for children in a real significant way.” James explains.

That’s why Blanket Fort Hope is working to build a new facility in Shelby County to give these children a who have survived horrors most can’t imagine, a safe haven to begin the trauma recovery process.

“There’s not a lot of places like us so I think we will have children coming from all over. I think our biggest problem will be space, and we will have to expand,” says James.

The new campus will have restoration services facility where the children will be begin the process. Then they will be able to move to cottages on the property.

The money raised at the race will help build these facilities.

“The exciting thing is you are not just running and you’re not just running for a cause. You are going to be making a difference in a child’s life. For an hour of day and for 30 dollars you have the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than you and bigger than us,” says James. “We’re here on the brink we have this beautiful property so we can say this is what you are building.”

There is a 5k, 10k and a fun run race Saturday. To sign up, just click here.

“You are going to be a part of brining a child to safety, you are going to be a part of changing lives. Who doesn’t want to change a life especially for a child?” asks James.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.