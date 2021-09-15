Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire Department crews said most of the I-65 southbound lanes are closed at Oxmoor Road because of a multi-vehicle accident.
BFD tweeted they were responding to a multi-vehicle accident I-65S at Oxmoor Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Multiple emergency units are on scene.
WBRC confirmed one person was hurt in the accident.
