Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire Department crews said most of the I-65 southbound lanes are closed at Oxmoor Road because of a multi-vehicle accident.

BFD tweeted they were responding to a multi-vehicle accident I-65S at Oxmoor Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Multiple emergency units are on scene.

WBRC confirmed one person was hurt in the accident.

