LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S

One person hurt in accident on I-65S
One person hurt in accident on I-65S(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire Department crews said most of the I-65 southbound lanes are closed at Oxmoor Road because of a multi-vehicle accident.

BFD tweeted they were responding to a multi-vehicle accident I-65S at Oxmoor Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Multiple emergency units are on scene.

WBRC confirmed one person was hurt in the accident.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
19-year-old killed in head on collision
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
A wild shoplifting attempt at the boutique, "Wanderlust by Abby" in Baton Rouge was caught on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boutique owner defends store from would-be shoplifter
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

September is National Suicide Prevention month.
Alabama’s suicide rate above national average, how to recognize the signs
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Hoover City Schools to extend mask mandate
Punter Jay Bramblett raising money to support childhood cancer research
Alabama native, Notre Dame punter steps into fundraising for childhood cancer