Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook announces retirement

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - After 36 years of service in the field of Law Enforcement, Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said he is retiring at the end of 2021.

Chief Cook has served the Mountain Brook Police Department since March of 2011.

With Chief Cook as leader the MBPD said the City has received numerous awards including the distinction as the #1 Safest City in the State of Alabama in 2020, created several new positions within the Agency, improved communication and transparency with the community through social media initiatives and the development of a mobile smartphone app, successfully established the take-home vehicle program for all officers, and created six new School Resource Officer positions with one assigned to every school within the Mountain Brook City School System.

Chief Cook would like to thank the residents, City leadership, Command Staff, and most importantly his officers for entrusting him with this position.

Chief Cook is a graduate of the FBI National Academy; former President of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP); he has served on the State of Alabama Sentencing Commission since 2013; and is active in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program powered by the Alabama Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC). Chief Cook’s law enforcement journey did not begin with the Mountain Brook Police Department. Chief Cook has served in Law Enforcement since 1985. Immediately prior to coming to Mountain Brook he was the Chief of Police at the Leeds Police Department. Prior to Leeds he worked more than 20 years with the Birmingham Police Department. Chief Cook has extensive experience in Police Administration, SWAT Operations, Patrol, and worked on a Felony Task Force in Birmingham. We will miss Chief Cook’s expertise, devotion, leadership, and character.

The Mountain Brook Police Department said, “We certainly are excited for Chief Cook on a well-earned retirement and thank him for his dedicated service to this profession. We would also like to thank Chief Cook’s family (Russell, Robert, and Maddie) along with his wife (Donna) for sharing him with us!”

Chief Cook’s retirement will not be effective until the end of the 2021 calendar year. The daily operations of the Agency will be designated to Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins until an interim or permanent Chief is appointed by the City of Mountain Brook. Deputy Chief Loggins has worked and supervised in all divisions of the Police Department. Prior to his promotion to Deputy Chief, he served as the Division Commander for the Administrative Division. He has been employed with Mountain Brook since 1996. We are confident that Deputy Chief Loggins will serve the residents of Mountain Brook and continue to lead the MBPD well!

