Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus

Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and assaulted an 11-year-old.(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Jefferson County mom boarded a school bus and got into an altercation with an 11-year-old.

Nannatt Waldrop is charged with 3rd degree assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened around 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive in Center Point.

Authorities say Waldrop confronted the student whom she suspected of bullying her child.

