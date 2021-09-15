Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Jefferson County mom boarded a school bus and got into an altercation with an 11-year-old.
Nannatt Waldrop is charged with 3rd degree assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.
The incident happened around 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive in Center Point.
Authorities say Waldrop confronted the student whom she suspected of bullying her child.
