Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help finding woman’s family

Misty Dawn Davis-Beasley was found unresponsive on the side of a road on September 1.
Misty Dawn Davis-Beasley was found unresponsive on the side of a road on September 1.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for helping locating a woman’s family.

Misty Dawn Davis-Beasley was found unresponsive on September 1 on the side of the road in the 6300 block of 5th Avenue South in Birmingham. She was 42.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Davis-Beasley has listed the same home address in Bessemer for several years and was also known to be associated with an address in Tarrant.

She has two children living in the Birmingham area, but efforts to locate their guardian have failed.

Please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603 if you have any information.

