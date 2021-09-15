First Alert for rounds of spotty showers Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door. We are watching rounds of scattered showers on First Alert AccuTrack Radar this morning associated with Tropical Depression Nicholas. Nicholas remains out in Louisiana, but moisture continues to spread rain into parts of Mississippi and Alabama. We are also watching a cold front to our north that will try to move into the Southeast. The combination of the tropical moisture from Nicholas and the cold front to our northwest will likely enhance our rain chances today. Most of the rain that is falling is mostly light. The heaviest rainfall and flood potential will remain to our southwest into parts of Louisiana, south Mississippi, and southwest Alabama. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 70s. I doubt we’ll see temperatures warm a lot today due to an overcast sky and rounds of spotty showers. Plan for highs today to climb into the mid to upper 70s with east winds at 5-10 mph. I doubt we will see nonstop rain today. We’ll likely see off and on showers with the greatest concentration for rainfall to occur south of I-20/59. If you live northwest of Birmingham, you will likely end up with lower rainfall totals. Areas like Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega, and Coosa counties will likely end up with higher rainfall totals. Rain chances should lower along and north of I-20/59 by this evening. Just drive slowly and take it easy if you must be on the roads. Roads will be slick, and pockets of moderate rainfall can result in poor visibility.

Lower Rain Chance Thursday: Looking over our rain potential for tomorrow, we may end up seeing more dry hours than wet ones. Greatest chance to see rain tomorrow will be south of I-20. We will remain very muggy so rain will remain likely anywhere and at any point during the day. We will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with a rain chance around 40%. Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our normal high temperature for the middle of September is 86°F.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the possibility to see a higher rain chance on Friday. Models are hinting another round of tropical moisture moving in from the southwest Friday morning and into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are up to 70% with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We could see rainy conditions for high school football Friday evening. Might be a good idea to grab a poncho if you plan on attending them. I can’t rule out a few thunderstorms, but lightning looks low at this time thanks to the stable conditions across the area. Temperatures will drop into the 70s after 7 PM Friday.

Weekend Forecast: The remnants of Nicholas will likely dissipate across Louisiana Friday into Saturday. We don’t see any signs of a cold front that will knock this weather pattern out of our area over the next five days. We will remain very muggy and warm over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70°F. Rain chances will remain around 50% with the greatest coverage for showers and storms along and south of I-20/59. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, but I would closely monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather app. It will let you know if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. Just remember to go indoors if you hear thunder roar.

Rainy Start to Next Week: Models are hinting at a cold front that will begin to move into the Southeast early next week. It will be a slow-moving system that will likely stall across the area. Rain chances look a little higher Monday with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. With cloudy conditions and higher rain chances, temperatures could trend cooler Monday with highs approaching 80°F. We will hold on to scattered rain chances through most of next week. We might not actually dry out until next weekend (9-25-21). Get ready for muggy and unsettled weather conditions over the next 7-10 days.

Potential Rainfall Totals: I think our highest rainfall totals between now and through this weekend will remain south of I-20. Areas like Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega, Coosa, and Clay counties could end up with the highest five-day rainfall totals of 1-3 inches with isolated spots seeing over 4 inches of rainfall. Expect lower rainfall totals farther north. Areas along and north of I-20/59 will likely average around 1-2 inches. Our far northwestern counties could end up with lower totals around an inch or less. Flash flooding isn’t likely across the area, but we’ll monitor the low threat for some flooding in our far southern counties over the next five days. The most significant flooding could occur over the next 2-4 days along the Alabama Gulf Coast. Rainfall totals of 5-10 inches is very likely with some spots seeing higher totals than that. Baldwin county looks like the most vulnerable spot to see flash flooding over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Update: Nicholas will continue to spin and weaken across Louisiana over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is off the east coast of the United States. It has a high chance to develop into our next tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. It will likely remain north of the Bahamas and west of Bermuda as it moves to the north-northeast over the next couple of days. Models hint could become a strong tropical storm. I doubt this system will directly impact the East Coast, but I would monitor it if I lived in the Mid-Atlantic or the Northeast. The second tropical wave is in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. It has a high chance to develop in the next 24-48 hours. This system has the potential to become a hurricane as it moves over the open waters of the Atlantic. It remains way too early to determine if it will impact the United States at this time. Odds are against it, but I can’t rule it out. It won’t be something to really watch until this weekend and early next week.

