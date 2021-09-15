FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for more showers and storms as the remnants of Nicholas move east

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nicholas has weekend into a tropical depression and at the time of this update, the center was about 60 miles east-northeast of Houston, TX. A large shield of rain extends well east of the center and some of this wet weather is impacting our western counties. Scattered tropical downpours are moving north across West Alabama tonight. The chance for scattered showers will continue overnight, with lows in the 70s.

The pattern will remain unsettled for the next few days, with periods of rainy weather at times, especially in locations further south. You can expect a mostly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, and a good chance of rain. The chance for showers and a few storms will continue through Wednesday night, with lows in the 70s. Keep up with radar trends via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Thursday will feature more chances for rain, especially south and east of I-59/20. It looks like another surge of tropical moisture arrives on Friday, with more wet weather. There could also be rain around for the high school football games. Even though we have high rain chances later this week and moderate chances through the weekend, it doesn’t mean it will rain non-stop. There will be lulls at times in the morning and afternoon hours and the best way to keep up with trends is by checking the radar frequently on our app.

We continue to monitor two tropical waves out in the Atlantic. The first disturbance is located just east of the Bahamas and will likely move northwards staying just west of Bermuda. It has a medium chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. Areas along the east coast should watch this system. If anything develops, it will likely end up weak. The second disturbance is moving off the coast of Africa and has a high chance to develop by the end of the week. Models show something developing, but it remains too far out to determine if it will impact anyone.

We should know more by this weekend once it develops. We will have updates in First Alert Weather starting at 9 p.m.

