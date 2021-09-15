LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for more showers and storms as the remnants of Nicholas move east

By Wes Wyatt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nicholas has weekend into a tropical depression and at the time of this update, the center was about 60 miles east-northeast of Houston, TX. A large shield of rain extends well east of the center and some of this wet weather is impacting our western counties. Scattered tropical downpours are moving north across West Alabama tonight. The chance for scattered showers will continue overnight, with lows in the 70s.

The pattern will remain unsettled for the next few days, with periods of rainy weather at times, especially in locations further south. You can expect a mostly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, and a good chance of rain. The chance for showers and a few storms will continue through Wednesday night, with lows in the 70s. Keep up with radar trends via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Thursday will feature more chances for rain, especially south and east of I-59/20.  It looks like another surge of tropical moisture arrives on Friday, with more wet weather.  There could also be rain around for the high school football games.  Even though we have high rain chances later this week and moderate chances through the weekend, it doesn’t mean it will rain non-stop. There will be lulls at times in the morning and afternoon hours and the best way to keep up with trends is by checking the radar frequently on our app.

We continue to monitor two tropical waves out in the Atlantic.  The first disturbance is located just east of the Bahamas and will likely move northwards staying just west of Bermuda.  It has a medium chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days.  Areas along the east coast should watch this system. If anything develops, it will likely end up weak.  The second disturbance is moving off the coast of Africa and has a high chance to develop by the end of the week.  Models show something developing, but it remains too far out to determine if it will impact anyone. 

We should know more by this weekend once it develops. We will have updates in First Alert Weather starting at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First alert
First alert weather

Most Read

A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point

Latest News

First alert
First alert weather
Tracking Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Coverage of rain to increase through morning
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 9-14-21
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 9-14-21