LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

By Kylee Dedmon and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII/Gray News) – Country superstar Reba McEntire had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window Tuesday afternoon.

According to KXII, Coby Scherrill and McEntire were touring a historic building for a future project when the stairwell from the second to the third story collapsed.

“Oh, it was pretty scary,” Scherrill recalled. “I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was.”

People inside the building were trapped on whatever floor they were on at the time of the stairwell collapse.

The fire department had to help people out the second-story window and down the ladder.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the emergency management director said everyone else is OK, including McEntire.

“Hearing that she was OK was a complete relief on that part,” said Sara Jackson who works at a restaurant across the street.

Jackson could see the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras from her business and was concerned about the country singer’s wellbeing.

Scherrill told KXII the building had been there for over 100 years.

“It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill said.

Details about the project McEntire was reportedly looking to use the building for are unclear.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
19-year-old killed in head on collision
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
A wild shoplifting attempt at the boutique, "Wanderlust by Abby" in Baton Rouge was caught on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boutique owner defends store from would-be shoplifter
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned

Latest News

Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort
Punter Jay Bramblett raising money to support childhood cancer research
Alabama native, Notre Dame punter steps into fundraising for childhood cancer
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on...
Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says