Baby found buried behind home in Iredell Co., 19-year-old charged with concealing/failing to report child’s death

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was charged and given a $10,000 bond after the remains of an infant were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Iredell County.

Alex Holden Best, 19, was arrested on Sept. 15 and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with an arrest warrant for felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body possibly being buried behind a home on Tomlin Mill Road. The body was brought to the home from a location in High Point, North Carolina.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies along with Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the home. A crime scene was established and a search warrant was obtained for the home

When the search warrant was executed, investigators located a shallow grave, and inside the grave was a box with the remains of a small infant.

Best was interviewed and a statement was obtained about how the remains came to be in the grave behind the home. The remains were sent to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for autopsy.

High Point Police investigators were able to locate a female in High Point who is also involved in this investigation. The female gave a statement to investigators about the remains, and how they came to be in High Point before being brought to Iredell County by Alex Best.

At this time, the investigation into the child’s death is being conducted by the High Point Police Department due to this being the originating location of the investigation.

Best then appeared before Magistrate T. Thompson who issued a $10,000 secured bond on this charge.

