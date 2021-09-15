LawCall
Attorney General Marshall says he and other AGs aren’t afraid to sue over President Biden’s vaccine order

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State leaders say President Biden has gone too far, and they aren’t afraid to sue: that’s what the state attorney general had to say about the president’s latest move to combat COVID-19.

A shot in the arm or a weekly test: that’s what around 100 million Americans will be required to do.

President Joe Biden has mandated all federal employees, federal contractors and Medicare-funded health care facility workers get vaccinated.

But that’s not all, private companies with 100 or more employees will have to do the same, but they have an alternative of taking weekly COVID tests.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says this move is out of line.

“We’ve said that we will fight back against what we’ve said is clearly federal overreach and to issues that ought to be subject to state authority and state sovereignty and not the federal government,” Marshall said.

So what does fight back mean exactly? Attorney General Marshall says he and other Attorney Generals from other states aren’t afraid of filing a lawsuit.

“One of the things that we’re prepared to do is initiate litigation when it’s appropriate. The president is exceeding not only the statutory authority granted to him but also that of executive power. We will be prepared as long as with many others around the country to be able to push back on this unprecedented effort to take over state sovereignty,” he explained.

And he’s not the only state leader who feels this way. Governor Ivey says she’s not stepping aside, and Secretary of State John Merill says President Biden is acting like a third-world dictator.

He sent us a statement saying in part, “President Biden’s mandate will only further entrench vaccine skeptics. Someone who has refused the vaccine will not suddenly change their mind because the federal government presents them with a choice between keeping their jobs or getting vaccinated.”

OSHA will be the agency enforcing the new order.

We are awaiting guidance from them as to how they will implement it.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

