Alabama native, Notre Dame punter steps into fundraising for childhood cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jay Bramblett, punter for the University of Notre Dame, and Hillcrest High School graduate, is raising money to support childhood cancer research.

Bramblett said during high school in Tuscaloosa he held a fundraiser for childhood cancer, and he is currently doing the same fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand for this football season.

Punter Jay Bramblett raising money to support childhood cancer research (Jay Bramblett)

The virtual fundraiser is called Jay Bramblett Kick Cancer.

Bramblett talked to WBRC about his inspiration for the fundraiser. He said, “My mom works at Children’s Hospital as a sedation nurse. I have grown up to hear about the things that these kids go through. I’ve know several kids who have dealt with childhood cancer. I have kind of to do this on my own. I just think it’s a great opportunity to help others that need it!”

The post reads: I’m holding a fundraiser to help Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation move one step closer to finding a cure for all children with cancer! I am using my platform this season to raise money for cancer research! The money you donate will pay for research to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. Please help kids and their families by providing desperately needed hope! Thanks for your support!

Click here to see Bramblett’s page and to donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

