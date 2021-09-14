LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the...
‘Jeopardy!’ begins season with already-ousted Richards
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's solid white gown featured the words "Tax the Rich" scrawled in...
Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress speaks
30-year-old man’s body found inside his apartment; homicide investigation underway
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19