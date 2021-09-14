LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Stillman College hosts on-campus COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College students and others made their way into Birthright Hall Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Public Health provided personnel for a coronavirus testing clinic and a vaccination clinic.

“It’s important for me to be here to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. That’s why I’m here,” Stillman Senior Tony McMullen said.

He came to get tested for COVID-19. McMullen believes it takes a concerted effort to protect the community from the virus and its variants.

“We want to stop the spread and more than likely want it to end. In order for it to end, we have to start with multiple steps. And the first step is everyone get tested and then go get vaccinated,” McMullen said.

ADPH staff also offered second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to people who attended a coronavirus clinic here recently.

“We are committed to doing our part in keeping all of our Stillman community and stakeholders safe. When parents drop their students off they are entrusting us to keep them safe and do what we need to do to ensure that they’re safe, they’re protected and they’re healthy,” explained Nicholas Jackson, an assistant to the Dean of Student Life and representative of Stillman College Public Health Task Force.

People unable to come Tuesday have another opportunity to do so later in the week. “Some people could send a message without even opening their mouth, saying ‘Hey let’s do this as teamwork,’” McMullen continued.

Students and faculty at Stillman are required to get tested for COVID-19 on a regularly scheduled basis. The two-day clinic continues Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point

Latest News

New designs released in BJCC-Protective Life Stadium. (SOURCE: BJCC) SW CORNER
Protective Life Stadium sign lighting
Concerns about the Delta variant continue to cause concern for women who are pregnant.
Pregnant women with COVID are being treated with monoclonal antibody therapy
The City of Fultondale will soon be a little safer thanks to a FEMA grant the fire department...
FEMA awards the Fultondale Fire Department with SAFER Grant
Maplesville PD: 21 arrests, $10k seized
Maplesville Police make 21 arrests on drug charges, seize $10k