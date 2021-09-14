Stillman College hosts on-campus COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College students and others made their way into Birthright Hall Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Public Health provided personnel for a coronavirus testing clinic and a vaccination clinic.

“It’s important for me to be here to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. That’s why I’m here,” Stillman Senior Tony McMullen said.

He came to get tested for COVID-19. McMullen believes it takes a concerted effort to protect the community from the virus and its variants.

“We want to stop the spread and more than likely want it to end. In order for it to end, we have to start with multiple steps. And the first step is everyone get tested and then go get vaccinated,” McMullen said.

ADPH staff also offered second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to people who attended a coronavirus clinic here recently.

“We are committed to doing our part in keeping all of our Stillman community and stakeholders safe. When parents drop their students off they are entrusting us to keep them safe and do what we need to do to ensure that they’re safe, they’re protected and they’re healthy,” explained Nicholas Jackson, an assistant to the Dean of Student Life and representative of Stillman College Public Health Task Force.

People unable to come Tuesday have another opportunity to do so later in the week. “Some people could send a message without even opening their mouth, saying ‘Hey let’s do this as teamwork,’” McMullen continued.

Students and faculty at Stillman are required to get tested for COVID-19 on a regularly scheduled basis. The two-day clinic continues Wednesday.

