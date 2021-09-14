LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Protective Life Stadium sign lightning

New designs released in BJCC-Protective Life Stadium. (SOURCE: BJCC) SW CORNER
New designs released in BJCC-Protective Life Stadium. (SOURCE: BJCC) SW CORNER((SOURCE: BJCC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham turns a new page in its sports history Tuesday night with the sign lighting for Protective Life Stadium.

Governor Kay Ivey, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Protective’s Rich Bielen, UAB’s Ray Watts, the BJCC’s Tad Snider, and others will take part in the lighting and celebration.

Protective Life Stadium will be the new home to the UAB Blazer football team. The $200 million multi-purpose stadium is also set to host The World Games opening and closing ceremonies in July 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point

Latest News

Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham Squadron to hold player tryouts for the 2021-22 NBA G League season
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Schedule Week 4
Tailgating at the Magic City Classic. (Source: WBRC video)
Magic City Classic tailgating tickets to go on sale
UAB Blazers
UAB Blazers get ready for North Texas