Protective Life Stadium sign lightning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham turns a new page in its sports history Tuesday night with the sign lighting for Protective Life Stadium.

Governor Kay Ivey, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Protective’s Rich Bielen, UAB’s Ray Watts, the BJCC’s Tad Snider, and others will take part in the lighting and celebration.

Protective Life Stadium will be the new home to the UAB Blazer football team. The $200 million multi-purpose stadium is also set to host The World Games opening and closing ceremonies in July 2022.

