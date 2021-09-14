Pedestrian struck by vehicle on New Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in her 20s was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of Jalapeño’s on New Watermelon Road on Monday night.

Police say the driver of a Honda CRV called 911 at 7:50 p.m. She had been traveling west on New Watermelon Road when she suddenly saw the woman in the roadway. The driver was unable to stop the vehicle before striking the woman.

The victim was unresponsive when paramedics arrived, and was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Members of TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

Police say this appears to be an accident, with no charges expected to be filed against the driver.

