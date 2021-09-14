Nicholas forecast to slowly move into Louisiana; Increasing rain chances for Central AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone. All eyes on Nicholas this morning. It made landfall overnight as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. It made landfall around 12:30 AM CDT on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula which is roughly ten miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas. It is spreading heavy rainfall and a significant flash flood threat for parts of east Texas and into western Louisiana this morning. Now that Nicholas is over land, it will gradually weaken over time. Locally we are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. It is a warm and muggy start to the day. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some light showers mostly in west Alabama this morning. Rain that moves in today will likely move in from the south and push to the north-northwest. Plan for a few showers this morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain below average today with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky with rain chances around 40%. Best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that form could produce heavy rainfall and some lightning. Severe weather is not expected. Winds will continue from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. It’ll be a little cooler, but it will feel very muggy.

Nicholas Update: Nicholas made landfall last night as a Category 1 hurricane. As of 4 AM, Nicholas has been downgraded to a 70 mph tropical storm as it moves to the north-northeast at 9 mph. It is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves along the Texas coastline today. Latest forecast track is different compared to yesterday. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Nicholas to stall across parts of Louisiana and eventually dissipate by Thursday. It will continue to spin in that area bringing a lot of tropical moisture into Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Heaviest rainfall will likely occur across coastal Louisiana where many spots could record 5-10 inches of rainfall with some spots receiving nearly a foot of rain over the next 3-5 days. Flooding will be the most significant threat from this storm. Latest guidance shows the higher rainfall totals in southwest Alabama towards Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Nicholas forecast to slowly move into Louisiana; (wbrc)

Next Big Thing: We will likely see increasing rain chances for the second half of the week as the remnants of Nicholas pulls moisture into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. The GFS model is the wettest model showing a surge of showers and embedded storms moving into Central Alabama tomorrow. We will likely see waves of showers move through Central Alabama Wednesday. Rain chances have increased to 70%. With overcast conditions and rounds of showers, temperatures are forecast to remain well below average. Models are painting high temperatures to stay in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. We’ve lowered our temperatures and increased our rain chances. Good idea to grab the umbrella and to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates. Flash flooding in our area appears low. Overall rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches over the next five to seven days.

Rain Chances Continue Thursday into Friday: Models are hinting that the greatest chance to see showers and storms Thursday will be south of I-20. We’ll hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our rain chances could increase Friday as another surge of tropical moisture moves into our area. I’ve increased our rain chances to 70% Friday with highs staying in the lower 80s. I doubt we’ll see nonstop rain on these days. We should see several hours of dry weather with occasional rounds of rain developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Higher rainfall totals expected to occur in southwest Alabama.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast remains unsettled with chances to see afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are forecast to remain below average with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances over the weekend will remain around 50%. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather app for updates. It will notify you if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors. We’ll likely stay mostly cloudy all weekend long. The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to continue into next week as an approaching cold front inches closer to Alabama.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor two tropical waves out in the Atlantic. The first disturbance is located just east of the Bahamas and will likely move northwards staying just west of Bermuda. It has a medium chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. Areas along the east coast should watch this system. If anything develops, it will likely end up weak. The second disturbance is moving off the coast of Africa and has a high chance to develop by the end of the week. Models show something developing, but it remains too far out to determine if it will impact anyone. We should know more by this weekend once it develops. Upper-level weather pattern in the Atlantic will be critical in figuring out if it curves out in the northern Atlantic or perhaps tracks farther south/west.

