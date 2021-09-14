Maplesville Police make 21 arrests on drug charges, seize $10k

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Maplesville Police Department announced arrests and a big money seizure during a 6-week investigation.

Maplesville officers said they have stepped up the game to pursue those who choose to break the law.

Over a 6-week period officers have made 21 arrests on drug charges ranging from misdemeanors to felonies and have also seized over $10,000.

Maplesville PD: 21 arrests, $10k seized (Maplesville PD/Facebook)

Maplesville PD: 21 arrests, $10k seized (Maplesville PD/Facebook)

According to a post on Facebook Maplesville PD said besides making drug arrests they are enforcing traffic laws and have written over 90 tickets.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.