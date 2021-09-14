Jasper man killed in wreck on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 67-year-old Jasper man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20 Monday.

The coroner said Kenneth Randall Akins was traveling east on Interstate 20 at mile marker 140 in the Leeds area before noon. Authorities said Akins drove off the road, crossed a ditch, continued up a hill, and rolled over.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

