LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jasper man killed in wreck on I-20

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 67-year-old Jasper man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20 Monday.

The coroner said Kenneth Randall Akins was traveling east on Interstate 20 at mile marker 140 in the Leeds area before noon. Authorities said Akins drove off the road, crossed a ditch, continued up a hill, and rolled over.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

30-year-old man’s body found inside his apartment; homicide investigation underway
19-year-old killed in head on collision
ALEA Sr. Trooper dies after battle with Covid-19
Senior ALEA Trooper who died of Covid funeral set Tuesday
The owner of a boutique fought back when she said someone tried to steal hundreds of dollars...
FULL VIDEO: Boutique owner stops would-be shoplifter