Deadline extended for online hospitality hiring event in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Help wanted signs around the Tuscaloosa area signal just how urgent the need is to fill some jobs.

“We have so many open jobs available, part-time, full-time, that we need to be filling, that even without football season we need to be filling,” according to Kelsey Rush, vice president for marketing and communications for Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission.

On Monday, Rush explained why the deadline to apply for a virtual hiring event has been extended.

“Without these jobs filled, someone might have to wait a little bit longer in a restaurant. Someone may not have a room cleaned in a hotel,” she said.

They want to hire enough people to fill 125 open jobs in Tuscaloosa’s hospitality industry. The hiring event is virtual, so job seekers can connect online with a prospective hotel or restaurant in person if requested.

Football season is a big money maker for various businesses in the area.

“But you add football season to the mix, and you add hundreds of thousands of people traveling to Tuscaloosa over the past several weekends and it’s even more important. Not only are we wanting our local community to have these opportunities and job, but we want the visitor experience to be exceptional when they travel here,” Rush said.

The deadline to apply has been extended to September 23. You can log onto the West Alabama Works Career Connect system and apply for these jobs by going here.

