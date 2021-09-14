LawCall
Birmingham Squadron to hold player tryouts for the 2021-22 NBA G League season

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron will conduct player tryouts for the 2021-22 NBA G League season on Saturday, September 18th in Birmingham.

Players will compete for an invitation to the Squadron’s training camp in November.

Interested players must register online and pay the registration fees by Wednesday, September 15th at 5:00p.m. All participants must meet the NBA G League eligibility requirements.

Click here for the complete information on tryouts.

Squadron Head Coach Ryan Pannone and Associate Head Coach T.J. Saint
Squadron Head Coach Ryan Pannone and Associate Head Coach T.J. Saint(WBRC)

The Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League team will call Legacy Arena home.

The Pelican’s G League team in Birmingham will play a 50-game season including 24 home games at Legacy Arena.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

