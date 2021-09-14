Birmingham City Council unanimously approves $6.9M citywide street resurfacing projects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the bid of Dunn Construction Company, LLC for $6.9 million in street resurfacing across all nine districts.

The council says addressing infrastructure needs throughout all 99 neighborhoods has been a chief priority for the Birmingham City Council in recent years. Here is a list of all the resurfacing projects included in this round of funding.

“When speaking to constituents, there is a common thread of people wanting infrastructure needs to be addressed across our city,” Council President William Parker said. “I’d like to thank my colleagues on the council for their continued advocacy on this front, and for the cooperation we’ve had with the mayor and his team.”

