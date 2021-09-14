Battery recycling company coming to West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Canadian company is the latest business coming to west Alabama to support MBUSI’s plan to build electric vehicles there.

“Well it really shows Mercedes’ commitment to the environment and our community as a partner,” explained Donny Jones, the executive director of West Alabama Works.

He called the decision made by Li-Cycle, a Canadian-based battery recycling company, to build a plant near Mercedes good for the future of Alabama’s electric car industry.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for new jobs. Over 30 new jobs are going to come because of this new plant. And it’s really going to be a part of the new electric vehicle platform that’s taking place across the state of Alabama,” said Jones.

The company’s co-founder said in a statement that demand for recycling lithium-ion batteries is higher than expectations. Filling that gap could ensure a smoother transition as Mercedes eases into the electric vehicle market with an electric car that will be built in West Alabama.

“With the plant opening in 2022, it really gives time for the ramp up of the electric vehicle because as the batteries are being put into production over the next year. It’s going to be very important we have a facility that can actually recycle these batteries that are no longer being used or are part of the testing process,” Jones continued.

Operations are expected to begin by mid 2022.

