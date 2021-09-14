LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station
27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas.
FIRST ALERT: Rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas appears more likely for us mid to late week
31-year-old man dies following shooting in Center Point

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants
In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a...
Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release
Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
Apple’s next iPhone mirrors last year’s, adds more storage