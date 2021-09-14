LawCall
19-year-old killed in head on collision

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINSTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A head on collision claimed the life of a teenager Monday afternoon in Winston Co.

The crash occurred around 1:28 p.m. on Alabama Hwy 13 just outside the City of Lynn. A 19-year-old driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Freightliner driven by 31-year-old Brandon Lindsey. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

