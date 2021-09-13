Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after investigators say she drove her vehicle into a home, killing former pro basketball player Leslie Galen Young.

The affidavit detailing the incident says 19-year-old Miracle Rutherford was originally issued a citation as the investigation continued but she is now facing more serious charges.

According to investigators, Young was found dead under Rutherford’s vehicle after she struck the house on Horn Lake Road in early June. He was 45.

Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway; investigators say the speed limit on Horn Lake Road is 45 mph.

A witness near the scene also told police Rutherford’s vehicle was airborne just before hitting the home, according to the affidavit.

Police say Rutherford only had a license with her at the time of the crash and the vehicle was not insured.

She is charged with vehicular homicide, driving without insurance and reckless driving.

We are waiting for officials to release Rutherford’s mugshot.

