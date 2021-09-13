LawCall
UAB Blazers get ready for North Texas

UAB Blazers
UAB Blazers(UAB Athletics/Football)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Head Coach Bill Clark addressed the media Monday morning before the North Texas game and following a big loss to Georgia on Saturday, September 11.

Clark said they have to revisit the loss and grow from it.

Clark said the North Texas game starts conference play for the Blazers. Clark said, “Looking ahead when we play conference games, they are like super bowls. They are super bowls for the opponent, and they are super bowls for us. North Texas had greatly improved last year. I think Coach Littrell does a great job. I think they had about 100 snaps on offense and are very up tempo. They spread the ball around. They have a new quarterback who has a big arm. They do a really a good job with their physical running game. Their defense is much improved. We saw in their special teams. We’ve got to put this one behind and more forward and just learn from our mistakes.”

NEWS TO KNOW:

Each of the last three games between UAB and North Texas have been very closely contested matchups. Two of the three have been one-possession games, while the other game was a 29-21 UAB victory in which the Blazers outscored North Texas 19-0 in the second half to erase an 11-point halftime deficit back in 2018. UAB leads the overall series 4-1 and has one each of the last two games.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at 6:30 p.m.

