Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas; Increasing rain chances for Central AL this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. The big story over the next several days across the Southeast is Tropical Storm Nicholas. It formed yesterday morning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It has strengthened over the past 24 hours with wind speeds up to 60 mph. The big change in the forecast overnight is that the hurricane hunters found the center of Nicholas to be farther to the west. It now means that landfall has sped up by 12 hours. Nicholas is now forecast to make landfall this evening between Corpus Christi and Port Lavaca, Texas. Forecast then shows Nicholas moving to the northeast and spreading heavy rainfall into east Texas and Louisiana Tuesday into Wednesday. The center will likely drift eastward and slowly dissipate as it tries to move into southern Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning. The easterly track of Nicholas could enhance our rain chances by the middle and end of this week.

We are starting out the day warm. Most spots are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama. We are mostly dry this morning, but we could see some widely scattered showers and storms develop in parts of west Alabama later today. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 80s today with south winds at 5-10 mph. Today does not look like a washout by any means. Many spots are expected to remain dry. We are introducing a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms mainly for areas west of I-65 and south of I-20/59. Anything that develops could produce locally heavy rain. Areas that have the best chance to see rain today include Sumter, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Greene, Hale, and Chilton counties. It might not be a bad idea to grab an umbrella just in case you have to be outdoors. You’ll definitely need the umbrella as we go into the rest of this week.

Tropical Storm Nicholas: Nicholas has strengthened overnight and has a 12 hour window to strengthen prior to making landfall Monday evening just northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. While some wind gusts could result in damage, this storm will likely be known for rain and flooding. Nicholas is forecast to spread heavy rainfall and flash flooding into parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana over the next two to three days. Models are easily showing rainfall totals of 6-12 inches between Victoria, Texas and Houston, Texas. Heavy rainfall will likely continue into parts of Louisiana Tuesday through Thursday. If Nicholas doesn’t slow down too much, rainfall totals won’t be as significant. The European and GFS models hint that Nicholas could drift slowly to the east-northeast over Louisiana and possible Mississippi Wednesday into Thursday. A weak cold front across the Central United States will likely help steer Nicholas farther east, but the front will have a difficult time pushing into our area. It means the tropical moisture will likely stay with us for the rest of this week.

Local Weather Impacts: Our next big thing is the increasing humidity levels and rain chances across Central Alabama as we enter the new week. Rain chances will go up to 40% Tuesday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. I think our best rain days could occur Wednesday through Friday as tropical moisture associated with Nicholas spreads into our area. The actual center of Nicholas will likely stay away from our area, but southerly winds will help to bring in tropical moisture from the Gulf. Rain chances have increased to 50-60% Wednesday through Saturday. Plan for rounds of off and on showers and storms during this time frame. The GFS is the wettest model hinting that parts of west Alabama could record 3-5 inches of rainfall. The European model is not as aggressive and shows rainfall totals around 2-3 inches. I’m thinking most of us will end up seeing a few inches of rainfall with the highest totals in west Alabama. Flood threat looks small as of now, but I can’t rule out some flash flooding. We will likely deal with mostly cloudy conditions all week long with temperatures remaining below average. Plan for highs in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. If the GFS model is right, Wednesday could be our wettest day with temperatures struggling to hit 80°F.

Plan for Changes in the Forecast: Our forecast will deeply rely on the track of Nicholas over the next three days. The forecast could easily change regarding impacts, so make sure you follow us and stay up-to-date on the newest information. Download the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can track the tropics and get the latest weather updates from us. It is free in the Google and Apple store.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend remains unsettled with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances around 40-50%. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid 80s for highs with overnight lows near 70°F. No sign of dry weather, lower humidity, or fall-like temperatures over the next seven days.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. One disturbance that could develop will be northeast of the Bahamas and southwest of Bermuda. It has a medium chance to become our next tropical depression or storm. The system that could develop looks week, but it could impacts parts of the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast by the second half of this week. We are also watching a strong area of low pressure that will move off the coast of Africa. It has a high chance to develop this week. We will have plenty of time to watch this system closely. It is way too early to know how it could impact land areas at this time. The last tropical wave is in the northeast Atlantic that has a low chance to develop. It is expected to impact Portugal tomorrow.

