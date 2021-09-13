Teacher recruitment tailgate set for Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Educators looking for a job with Birmingham City Schools can attend a recruitment event September 18 in a more laid back atmosphere.

The tailgate-themed event will offer potential candidates the opportunity to meet, interview and be hired on-the-spot by school and district administrators.

Candidates are advised to “Bring your A-game, but leave the suit at home.” Attendees are encouraged to wear business casual attire and gear from their alma mater.

The event will feature food, entertainment, giveaways and more. COVID-19 protocols will also be in place.

“This isn’t your standard job fair,” says Human Resources Officer Jenikka Ogelsby. “The recruitment tailgate is an innovative and fun opportunity to showcase all that BCS has to offer.”

Interested parties can register or find out more by visiting here.

