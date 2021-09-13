Man killed in boat crash on Lake Harding in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has died after a Monday morning boat crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County coroner.

Coroner Bill Harris identified the victim as Walter Keith Mitchell, 58, of Valley.

Harris said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Lake Harding near a property on Lee Road 907.

Harris said Mitchell was driving an aluminum jon boat east on the lake near the bank. He said Mitchell rounded a point when he collided almost head-on with a large fiberglass bass boat.

The coroner said Mitchell was killed instantly from multiple blunt force impact injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other boat’s operator was not injured.

Harris said both operators were wearing life vests. He added that alcohol was not a factor.

ALEA is handling the investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Beulah Fire and Rescue also responded, Harris said.

