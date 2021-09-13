LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in boat crash on Lake Harding in Lee County

File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.
File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.((Source: WTVM))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has died after a Monday morning boat crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County coroner.

Coroner Bill Harris identified the victim as Walter Keith Mitchell, 58, of Valley.

Harris said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Lake Harding near a property on Lee Road 907.

Harris said Mitchell was driving an aluminum jon boat east on the lake near the bank. He said Mitchell rounded a point when he collided almost head-on with a large fiberglass bass boat.

The coroner said Mitchell was killed instantly from multiple blunt force impact injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other boat’s operator was not injured.

Harris said both operators were wearing life vests. He added that alcohol was not a factor.

ALEA is handling the investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Beulah Fire and Rescue also responded, Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 has reopened
27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Rainfall potential.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Nicholas and flooding concerns for Texas and La.
President Joe Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan Thursday outlining aggressive efforts to get...
Who’s still unvaccinated in Alabama?

Latest News

Long term covid effects in kids
Doctors say 6 to 10% of kids will experience long haul COVID-19 symptoms
MCC preps
MCC preps
First alert
FIRST ALERT: Nicholas expected to make landfall tonight, possible impacts on our rain chances by mid week
New federal vaccine mandate
New federal vaccine mandate
Deadline extended for online hospitality hiring event in Tuscaloosa