Man dies after being shot, crashing into apartment building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police are investigating the death of a man who was shot before crashing into the side of a building Friday night.

According to the Jefferson Co. Coroner, 45-year-old Leroy Earl Sumlin was the driver of a motor vehicle and was shot sometime Friday night. He later crashed into the side of an apartment building . The incident occurred in the 200 block of 4th Court West.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

