Magic City Classic tailgating tickets to go on sale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for tailgating spots at Legion Field for the Magic City Classic will go on sale Tuesday, September 14.

This year’s Magic City Classic will be played on Saturday, October 30th. According to Birmingham City Council President William Parker the game generates an economic impact of about $23 million annually.

“This is an event that draws people from all over the country,” Council President William Parker said. “Just seeing people coming from California, Colorado, all over, it speaks volumes to how impactful and meaningful this weekend is. We’ve been working to make this Classic the best one on record, while making sure everyone stays safe. We look forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy all the great things Birmingham has to offer.”

Click here to purchase tailgating spots at Legion Field.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.