LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Magic City Classic tailgating tickets to go on sale

Tailgating at the Magic City Classic. (Source: WBRC video)
Tailgating at the Magic City Classic. (Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for tailgating spots at Legion Field for the Magic City Classic will go on sale Tuesday, September 14.

This year’s Magic City Classic will be played on Saturday, October 30th. According to Birmingham City Council President William Parker the game generates an economic impact of about $23 million annually.

“This is an event that draws people from all over the country,” Council President William Parker said. “Just seeing people coming from California, Colorado, all over, it speaks volumes to how impactful and meaningful this weekend is. We’ve been working to make this Classic the best one on record, while making sure everyone stays safe. We look forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy all the great things Birmingham has to offer.”

Click here to purchase tailgating spots at Legion Field.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
The northbound lane on I-59 from exit 76 to exit 86 has reopened
27-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
Rainfall potential.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Nicholas and flooding concerns for Texas and La.
President Joe Biden unveiled a six-pronged plan Thursday outlining aggressive efforts to get...
Who’s still unvaccinated in Alabama?

Latest News

SOURCE: The University of Alabama, Coach Saban addresses media 9/13/21
SOURCE: The University of Alabama, Coach Saban addresses media 9/13/21
Source: WBRC video
Prostate cancer awareness
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 750K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The tailgate-themed event will offer potential candidates the opportunity to meet, interview...
Teacher recruitment tailgate set for Birmingham City Schools