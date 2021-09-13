LawCall
The Latest: NY hospital pauses some services as staff quit

(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - An upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies later this month, in part because of employee resignations over a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lewis County General Hospital officials said Friday six maternity staff members have resigned during the past week, worsening an existing staff shortage.

The Watertown Daily Times reports that services also may have to be curtailed in five other departments if staff members resign rather than be vaccinated by the state’s Sept. 27 deadline for health care workers.

About 165 unvaccinated employees have yet to declare their intention to stay or go. The county-owned health system employs about 650 people.

