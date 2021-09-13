Death investigation underway after man’s body found inside his apartment

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police are investigating after a body was discovered inside an apartment over the weekend,

The victim is a black adult male but his identity has not been confirmed.

He was found in the 100 bock of Aspen Circle in Homewood.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

